Bertelsmann's Next Chapter: Family Legacy Continues with Thomas Coesfeld

In a landmark decision, Bertelsmann has announced that Thomas Coesfeld, a 35-year-old family scion, will assume the position of chief executive on January 1, 2027. This appointment ends widespread speculation and signifies the first familial leadership at the firm's helm since 1981.

Coesfeld, who has been pivotal as the head of Bertelsmann's music subsidiary BMG since 2023, succeeds Thomas Rabe, bringing fresh legacy-filled vision to the conglomerate. The decision conclusively dispels industry rumors about a shared leadership with his brother, Carsten Coesfeld.

In parallel, Clément Schwebig will join the executive board in May to take over as CEO of RTL Group, reinforcing Bertelsmann's ongoing strategic revamp. Schwebig's extensive experience, most recently with Warner Bros Discovery, is expected to usher in a dynamic phase for RTL.

