Left Menu

Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh has dismissed RJD's accusations of EVM irregularities in Sasaram, clarifying that a truck entering a counting center carried only empty steel boxes. Singh called for an end to rumors before the November 14 vote count as security measures are firmly in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:51 IST
Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram
Rohtas DM Udita Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rebuttal, Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh has refuted allegations made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) about the unauthorized movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) into a counting center under the cover of the night. The clarity comes as tension mounts over the upcoming vote count.

Addressing a press conference, Singh stated that thorough checks had revealed the truck contained only empty steel boxes, contrary to accusations. "The truck was inspected in front of multiple candidates and found to have no EVMs. Each empty box was accounted for," she emphasized.

Asserting the need for caution, Singh urged the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors. Echoing her sentiments, Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar outlined the security measures, which include district police, Special Armed Police, and CISF, affirming that CCTV footage is accessible for scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reviews Air India Crash Case, Pilot Not Blamed

Supreme Court Reviews Air India Crash Case, Pilot Not Blamed

 India
2
India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Health Research

India Gears Up for Biotech Revolution: National Conclave to Strengthen Healt...

 India
3
India's Compound Archers Shine at Asian Championships

India's Compound Archers Shine at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
4
Chinese Markets Surge Amid New Energy Gains

Chinese Markets Surge Amid New Energy Gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025