Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

In a firm rebuttal, Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh has refuted allegations made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) about the unauthorized movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) into a counting center under the cover of the night. The clarity comes as tension mounts over the upcoming vote count.

Addressing a press conference, Singh stated that thorough checks had revealed the truck contained only empty steel boxes, contrary to accusations. "The truck was inspected in front of multiple candidates and found to have no EVMs. Each empty box was accounted for," she emphasized.

Asserting the need for caution, Singh urged the public to refrain from spreading baseless rumors. Echoing her sentiments, Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar outlined the security measures, which include district police, Special Armed Police, and CISF, affirming that CCTV footage is accessible for scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)