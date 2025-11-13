Left Menu

Jay Patel Honors India's Iron Man with Debut Book Launch

Jay Patel, an Indian-American author, launches his debut book, "Barrister Mr. Patel," celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival 2025. The book chronicles Patel's transformation from barrister to nation-builder. The festival also hosts cultural events and a Children's Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:23 IST
Indian-American author and investor Jay Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian-American author and investor Jay Patel has launched his debut book, "Barrister Mr. Patel," during the Ahmedabad International Film Festival 2025. This event marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, renowned as India's Iron Man and a key architect of the country's national unity.

After two years of rigorous research, including archival dives and field visits to London, Jay Patel presents a detailed account of Sardar Patel's evolution. The book traces his journey from the courtroom to becoming a pivotal figure in India's independence movement, emphasizing his enduring values of integrity and unity.

The festival, organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the National Book Trust India, offers various cultural programmes. Highlights include folk music, poetry, and discussions with notable personalities, enriching the event with a blend of culture and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

