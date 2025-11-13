Left Menu

Haryana's 'Mhari Sadak' App: A New Era in Infrastructure Accountability

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized transparency in a review meeting on the 'Mhari Sadak' app, a tool for road issue reporting. Highlighting citizen involvement, he stressed strict resolution protocols and announced a scheme deferring agricultural electricity bill payments to support flood-affected farmers in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:25 IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent review meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in the functioning of the 'Mhari Sadak' mobile application. Launched to facilitate citizens' reporting of road-related grievances directly to government officials, this app has become pivotal in ensuring timely infrastructure maintenance and rapid response to public issues.

Saini outlined that complaints received via the app should only be deemed resolved following thorough and satisfactory on-ground verification. He instructed officials to meticulously verify every grievance before it is marked closed and demanded departmental officers ensure comprehensive responsibility in this process. He mandated the categorization of complaints into minor and major, with fixed timelines for resolution.

Emphasizing accountability, Saini warned of strict actions against officials who prematurely close complaints without proper resolution. Additionally, acknowledging the app's lower-than-expected downloads, he instructed a public awareness campaign to bolster its usage. Also during the meeting, Saini announced a deferment scheme for electricity bills of agricultural tubewells affected by the monsoon floods of 2025, benefiting over seven lakh consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

