Jammu and Kashmir CM Condemns Delhi Blast, Calls for Justice Amidst Increasing Security Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, denounces the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, emphasizing peace and brotherhood. He urges against stereotyping Kashmiris as terrorists, highlighting the involvement of educated professionals in terror acts and calls for stringent punishment of the culprits while protecting innocent citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, strongly condemned the recent explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least 12 lives. He reaffirmed the commitment to peace and brotherhood shared by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, urging against unfairly targeting Kashmiris as linked to terrorism. Abdullah emphasized that only "a few people" are responsible for disrupting regional harmony.

Speaking to reporters, CM Abdullah stated, "It is highly condemnable. No religion can justify the killing of innocents with such brutality." He insisted on a thorough investigation, ensuring the guilty face severe punishment, while protecting the innocent. He also stressed the difficulty of maintaining trust when every Kashmiri Muslim is perceived as a terrorist due to the actions of a minority.

The Chief Minister pointed to security lapses, questioning how individuals from professional backgrounds, including doctors, could orchestrate such attacks. "Have we not seen university professors involved before?" Abdullah questioned the lack of prosecution and proper investigation post their professional expulsion. Meanwhile, several Jammu and Kashmir residents were arrested for their alleged involvement in terror planning, with new CCTV footage showing prime suspect Dr. Umar Un Nabi entering the capital, intensifying the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

