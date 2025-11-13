Left Menu

Indore ASI Dismissed over Alleged Murder of Brother Amid Family Feud

Bhanupratap Singh Tomar, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Indore, has been dismissed after allegedly murdering his brother over a family property dispute in Shivpuri. Authorities revealed a background of fraternal strife leading to the crime, with Tomar remaining at large and a cash reward announced for information on his whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:43 IST
Indore ASI Dismissed over Alleged Murder of Brother Amid Family Feud
Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Indore, Bhanupratap Singh Tomar, has been dismissed from service after being implicated in the alleged murder of his brother, Ajay Tomar, amid a longstanding property dispute, as stated by police authorities on Thursday.

The murder traces back to 2017, when Ajay Tomar was incarcerated for killing their father, Hanuman Singh Tomar, over similar disputes. Bhanupratap, who secured his police position under compassionate grounds following his brother's conviction, allegedly committed the crime while Ajay was on parole during the night of July 23-24 this year.

Authorities, highlighting Bhanupratap's absenteeism and suspicious conduct, noted his failure to respond to multiple notices and his irregular attendance. Consequently, he was dismissed for disciplinary breaches and evading investigation, with a financial reward issued for information aiding his arrest.

TRENDING

1
Jefferies Reaffirms Bullish Outlook on Paytm, Ups Target Price to ₹1,600

Jefferies Reaffirms Bullish Outlook on Paytm, Ups Target Price to ₹1,600

 India
2
Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

Victory Parade: Deepti Sharma's Heroic Welcome in Agra

 India
3
Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025