Indore ASI Dismissed over Alleged Murder of Brother Amid Family Feud

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Indore, Bhanupratap Singh Tomar, has been dismissed from service after being implicated in the alleged murder of his brother, Ajay Tomar, amid a longstanding property dispute, as stated by police authorities on Thursday.

The murder traces back to 2017, when Ajay Tomar was incarcerated for killing their father, Hanuman Singh Tomar, over similar disputes. Bhanupratap, who secured his police position under compassionate grounds following his brother's conviction, allegedly committed the crime while Ajay was on parole during the night of July 23-24 this year.

Authorities, highlighting Bhanupratap's absenteeism and suspicious conduct, noted his failure to respond to multiple notices and his irregular attendance. Consequently, he was dismissed for disciplinary breaches and evading investigation, with a financial reward issued for information aiding his arrest.