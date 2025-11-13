Gujarat Unveils Culture and Cuisine at Ahmedabad International Book Fair and Food for Thought Fest 2025

Gujarat's bustling city of Ahmedabad came alive as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the highly anticipated Ahmedabad International Book Fair 2025 and Food for Thought Fest 2025 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre. The inauguration ceremony, attended by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and several dignitaries, was a celebration of Swadeshi, marked by an inspiring rendition of the song "Navu Bharat @150."

The Chief Minister unveiled the "Mission Four Million Trees" coffee table book and expressed pride in Ahmedabad's preparedness to host the Commonwealth Games 2030. Indian-American author Jay Patel launched his debut book, "Barrister Mr Patel," in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The culturally rich event featured various stalls and pavilions showcasing innovative initiatives, education zones, and a special Children's Pavilion.

The "Food for Thought Fest 2025" highlighted South Asia's diverse culinary traditions with theme-based pavilions. The Luxury Pavilion, Spiritual Pavilion, and the debut Coffee Pavilion provided distinct experiences. The festival drew international attention, featuring top chefs like Ranveer Brar and celebrity chefs from around the world, making it a global gastronomic and literary festivity.

