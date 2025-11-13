Left Menu

Detainee in Delhi Blast Case Reveals Unchanged Behavior: A Colleague's Insight

Dr. Abhishek, a flatmate of Dr. Arif, detained in connection with the Delhi blast, states there was no change in Arif's behavior post-incident. Acquaintances and colleagues describe Arif's demeanor as normal, raising questions. Investigation continues as authorities inspect the involvement of Dr. Shaheen Saeed, linked to a separate arms case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:09 IST
Dr Abhishek, flatmate of Dr Arif (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Abhishek, co-tenant of the detained Dr. Mohammad Arif, alleged to have connections with the Delhi blast, reported on Thursday that Arif's demeanor remained unchanged following the incident, suggesting no suspicious behavior. Addressing media inquiries, Dr. Abhishek clarified his lack of personal rapport with Arif, who only mentioned his father's health struggles.

Describing their living situation, Dr. Abhishek narrated how unfamiliarity led them to share accommodation. He denied ever hearing of two figures, Dr. Shaheen and Dr. Parvez, from Arif, who presented himself as unaffected by the blast news. Their association, as outlined, was professional, having met through mutual work in the cardiology department.

The apprehension of Dr. Arif, a senior resident doctor, in connection to the blast, has left his acquaintances astonished. Arif's landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, confirmed Arif's routine conduct and limited social interactions during his short stay. Authorities, including Dr. Rakesh Verma from LPS Institute, assured thorough employee verifications to prevent future lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

