Historic Relief Package for Farmers: Rs 9,815 Crore Aid Announced

In a historic move to support farmers suffering from the aftermath of unseasonal heavy rains, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a relief package worth Rs 9,815 crore. This substantial package aims to compensate farmers for crop damage across the state, reflecting a deep commitment to their plight, an official release stated.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani appreciated the Chief Minister's farmer-centric approach and rapid administrative response. Under Patel's guidance, the whole process, including damage assessments and consultations with affected farmers, was swiftly executed within a week. Following these efforts, a comprehensive relief package totaling Rs 11,137 crore was approved to support farmers statewide.

The relief package offers Rs 22,000 per hectare for up to two hectares, equally benefiting irrigated and non-irrigated crops across the most affected districts. An online portal will be available for farmers to apply for assistance starting 14th November for 15 days. Applications will be submitted through local Gram Panchayat representatives to ensure timely aid distribution, facilitated by Direct Benefit Transfer systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)