Empowering Women: Assam's Chief Minister Launches Transformative Entrepreneurship Initiative

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed entrepreneurship cheques to 36,834 self-help group members under the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. Highlighting significant declines in child marriages and crimes against women, Sarma praised the program's impact on women's entrepreneurship and announced further financial support for eligible participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:31 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at an event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a significant initiative to support women's entrepreneurship, distributing capital cheques to 36,834 members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The event, held at Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University in Gohpur, marked a major step in the empowerment of women across rural and urban areas.

CM Sarma lauded the state government's relentless efforts over the past four and a half years to uplift women, highlighting recognition of Assam's flagship schemes at the national level. Sarma pointed out that programs like the Orunodoi scheme have inspired similar initiatives in other Indian states, noting their role in reducing child marriages and boosting educational enrollment for girls.

Referring to the state's ambitious target of creating 'Lakhpati Baideus,' Sarma shared success stories of women who have achieved significant income milestones through entrepreneurship. The Chief Minister announced plans to extend further financial support to recipients utilizing their initial grants effectively, promoting sustained economic growth for women in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

