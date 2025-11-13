Left Menu

European Banks Secure Ukraine's Energy Amid Conflict

European development banks and Ukraine's Naftogaz unite to bolster Ukraine's gas supply as Russian attacks continue. The EIB issues additional grants, and Ukraine faces a corruption probe in its energy sector, prompting ministerial dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:33 IST
European Banks Secure Ukraine's Energy Amid Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In an effort to fortify Ukraine's energy supply amidst ongoing Russian aggressions, Europe's leading development banks have joined forces with Naftogaz. This collaboration was announced on Thursday, promising substantial financial aid to ensure a steady flow of natural gas to Ukraine.

Providing deeper support, the European Investment Bank (EIB) disclosed an EU grant of 127 million euros alongside a substantial 300 billion euro loan. Additional financial contributions aim to enhance Ukraine's drinking water, wastewater treatments, and social housing projects.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's energy sector faces scrutiny under a corruption investigation implicating Energoatom and threatening cabinet positions, with the scandal centered on procurement manipulations. The situation underscores the challenges facing Ukraine's strategic energy resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Parliament Divided: Sustainability Efforts Face Major Cuts

EU Parliament Divided: Sustainability Efforts Face Major Cuts

 Global
2
BJP Leaders Visit Manipur Relief Camp Amid Ethnic Strife

BJP Leaders Visit Manipur Relief Camp Amid Ethnic Strife

 India
3
Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers

Britain Axes U.S.-Style Police Commissioners to Boost Frontline Officers

 Global
4
GST Fraud Network Busted: Two Arrested, Mastermind Still at Large

GST Fraud Network Busted: Two Arrested, Mastermind Still at Large

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025