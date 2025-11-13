PM Modi Leads Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Gujarat's Sacred Devmogra Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to undertake a momentous visit to the revered Yaha Mogi Mata Devmogra Dham in the Satpura Range, as disclosed by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office on Thursday. The visit marks the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a valiant hero of the tribal community.

In tribute to the resilience and cultural heritage of tribal communities, the Prime Minister has dedicated November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.' This year's national celebration will be led by Modi at Dediapada in Gujarat's Narmada district, where he will also offer prayers at the sacred Devmogra Dham.

Steeped in history, the Devmogra Dham is the venerated abode of the self-manifested deity Yaha Pandori Devmogra Mata, worshipped by tribes from multiple states. This sacred site, renowned for its spiritual significance, hosts vibrant cultural festivities, including the annual Gadh Yatra, where countless devotees seek divine guidance and celebrate their rich traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)