Left Menu

PM Modi Leads Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Gujarat's Sacred Devmogra Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Devmogra Dham in the Satpura Range during a nationwide celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. The site is honored as part of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,' emphasizing the cultural and spiritual heritage of tribal communities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:20 IST
PM Modi Leads Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at Gujarat's Sacred Devmogra Dham
Visuals of the devotees (Photo/GujaratCMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to undertake a momentous visit to the revered Yaha Mogi Mata Devmogra Dham in the Satpura Range, as disclosed by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office on Thursday. The visit marks the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a valiant hero of the tribal community.

In tribute to the resilience and cultural heritage of tribal communities, the Prime Minister has dedicated November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.' This year's national celebration will be led by Modi at Dediapada in Gujarat's Narmada district, where he will also offer prayers at the sacred Devmogra Dham.

Steeped in history, the Devmogra Dham is the venerated abode of the self-manifested deity Yaha Pandori Devmogra Mata, worshipped by tribes from multiple states. This sacred site, renowned for its spiritual significance, hosts vibrant cultural festivities, including the annual Gadh Yatra, where countless devotees seek divine guidance and celebrate their rich traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robust Security in Place for Nuapada By-poll Vote Count

Robust Security in Place for Nuapada By-poll Vote Count

 India
2
European Union Challenges Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Legislation

European Union Challenges Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Legislation

 Global
3
IMF Monitors Jamaica and Haiti Post-Hurricane Melissa

IMF Monitors Jamaica and Haiti Post-Hurricane Melissa

 United States
4
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025