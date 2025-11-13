Left Menu

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Funding Shortfalls

The ongoing conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces has spurred a humanitarian crisis worsened by inadequate funding for aid agencies. Displacement figures have soared, yet appeals for aid remain largely unmet, leaving many without crucial support. Reprisals and chaos further exacerbate the dire situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The funding deficit faced by aid agencies is exacerbating Sudan's growing humanitarian crisis, as they struggle to assist the tens of thousands fleeing violence in cities like al-Fashir. According to U.N. migration chief Amy Pope, the conflict involves Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, creating the world's largest humanitarian crisis amid shrinking global aid budgets.

As of mid-October, some 12.5 million Sudanese have been displaced, with an additional 140,000 recently fleeing attacks in regions such as Kordofan. However, the International Organization for Migration's $229 million appeal for Sudan this year is only 10% funded, highlighting a significant shortfall exacerbated by previous foreign aid cuts by the U.S. and other international donors.

Reports from displaced individuals, including Mohieldin Bakheet whose family fell victim to attacks, recount dangerous conditions and reprisals in areas overrun by the RSF. Despite official claims of assistance, many continue to face severe risks, fueling further displacements to safe regions like Chad or across the Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

