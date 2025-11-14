Wall Street Tumbles Amid Fading Hopes for Fed Rate Cuts

A significant drop on Wall Street caused MSCI's global equities gauge to fall, as fresh hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December dissipated after hawkish remarks from central bank officials. This decline occurred even as the U.S. dollar fell, despite the reopening of the U.S. government.

The market had recently seen an uptick in equities as anticipation grew for a government reopening following a 43-day shutdown. However, confidence was dashed as officials warned that U.S. economic clarity remained elusive. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett noted that vital data might be unavailable due to the shutdown's disruption.

Federal Reserve officials echoed cautionary tones regarding rate cuts, impacting trader sentiment. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted significant declines. European indexes also fell. Variables like U.S. Treasury yields rose, with debates over European financial stability spotlighting broader economic tensions.