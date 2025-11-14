Wall Street Woes: AI Stocks Drop Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street faced sharp declines on Thursday, driven by significant losses in AI giants like Nvidia. Investor sentiment was dampened by growing concerns over potential interest rate cuts as inflation and discord among central bankers cast doubt on the U.S. economy's stability. This followed the reopening of the U.S. government after an unprecedented 43-day shutdown.

Several Federal Reserve officials have expressed caution in recent remarks about further interest rate reductions, bringing market predictions for a December rate cut to an almost equal probability. In light of recent interest rate cuts, they raised concerns of inflation and labor market steadiness, with some questioning whether tariff-induced inflation is temporary.

The losses were evident across some strong market performers like Nvidia, Tesla, and Broadcom, reflecting fears over inflated valuations fueled by AI optimism. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both reported significant drops, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell considerably, closing a volatile period for the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)