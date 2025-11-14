Left Menu

Trump Administration Revives Alaskan Oil Drilling

The Trump administration has finalized the reversal of restrictions on oil and gas drilling in Alaska, aiming to enhance energy security and economic growth. The rollback affects 10.6 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve, previously shielded by the Biden-era rule, garnering support from local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:17 IST
In a pivotal move, the Trump administration has finalized its decision to overturn limits on oil and gas drilling put in place during the Biden era within Alaska's expansive public lands. This aligns with former President Trump's broader agenda of reducing domestic energy development restrictions.

The Biden administration's rules imposed in 2024 had restricted leasing across 10.6 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, while further limiting development on an additional 2 million acres. However, the new policy under Trump's guidance aims to tap into resource-rich areas and bolster the American energy sector.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum emphasized the administration's goal of unlocking Alaska's energy potential to support job creation and bolster energy security. The rollback has found favor with local organizations like the Voice of the Arctic Inupiat, who recognize the economic and social benefits resultant from drilling activities.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

