Left Menu

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

Carlyle Group is considering acquiring Lukoil's international assets as U.S. sanctions target the Russian oil giant. Lukoil, faced with a November 21 sanctions deadline, seeks buyers for assets worth $22 billion. Carlyle hopes to secure a U.S. license for purchase, but challenges remain with nationalization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:56 IST
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move amid international tensions, U.S. private equity firm Carlyle is weighing the purchase of foreign assets from Russian oil major Lukoil, according to three informed sources. With sanctions looming large, the acquisition comes under the shadow of geopolitical pressures and nationalization threats.

Lukoil currently extracts 2% of global oil output, with its international assets alone contributing 0.5%. Before the U.S. sanctions deadline on November 21, Lukoil must offload these holdings, estimated at $22 billion. Carlyle intends to apply for a U.S. license, assessing the assets' value amidst evolving global dynamics.

While Swiss giant Gunvor withdrew its interest, Carlyle holds a stronger position for U.S. approval, highlighted industry experts. As negotiations unfold, the challenge will be navigating the complexities of nationalization and achieving a fair bargain for the enduringly impactful Russian enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
De Minaur's Stunning Comeback: From Despair to Triumph

De Minaur's Stunning Comeback: From Despair to Triumph

 Global
2
Brazil-U.S. Tariff Negotiations: A Step Towards Resolution

Brazil-U.S. Tariff Negotiations: A Step Towards Resolution

 Global
3
Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

Massive Drone and Missile Attack Rocks Kyiv

 Global
4
U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

U.S.-Switzerland Trade Breakthrough: Tariffs Set to Plummet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025