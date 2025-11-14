Trump Reverses Biden's Arctic Wildlife Protections

The Trump administration has announced the rescission of federal rules designed to protect vital wildlife habitats in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. This decision aligns with an Alaska-specific executive order made by President Donald Trump, reversing policies implemented by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Biden's regulations sought to protect areas within the reserve from extensive oil and gas development, citing the rapidly changing Arctic conditions due to climate change. However, local leaders from Alaska view the recent repeal as a win for economic development, arguing that the rules had obstructed plans to harness the area's rich energy resources.

Environmental advocacy groups have condemned the rollback, highlighting the need for responsible management of the reserve's unique ecosystems. Despite these concerns, local governmental leaders applauded the decision, seeing it as a restoration of respect for regional leadership and economic interests.