NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: Nitish Kumar Secures Decisive Win

As the Bihar Assembly election count progresses, early results indicate a decisive lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), suggesting a significant triumph for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widespread appeal, is on track for an overwhelming victory in the 243-seat assembly.

According to Election Commission data at 11:45 am, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has captured 188 seats. The BJP leads in 85, JD(U) in 75, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 22, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in 4, and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLM) in 3. Opposition parties, including RJD and Congress, are significantly trailing, capturing a total of 51 seats.

This election, seen as a test of Kumar's political resilience, reveals a shift on the ground, with voters reaffirming their trust in his governance. The BJP-JD(U) alliance's strategic campaign, highlighting welfare, infrastructure, and administrative stability, has resonated with the electorate, ensuring a formidable lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)