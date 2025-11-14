Adani Group Commits Rs 63,000 Crore Investment to Energize Assam

The Adani Group has announced its plans to invest approximately Rs 63,000 crore in Assam, focusing on major power projects including the Northeast's largest privately-owned coal-fired plant and new pumped-storage facilities. This investment represents a significant boost to Assam's energy infrastructure and job creation efforts.

Adani Power Ltd will invest about Rs 48,000 crore for a 3,200 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power plant, with a phased commissioning starting December 2030. The project, under a tariff bid of Rs 6.30 per kWh, has been awarded coal linkage under the Centre's SHAKTI policy, ensuring operational feasibility.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy Ltd will contribute around Rs 15,000 crore for two Pumped Storage Projects totaling 2,700 MW capacity. The projects aim to enhance grid stability and integrate renewable energy, aligning with Gautam Adani's vision to advance Assam's energy sector, create jobs, and support industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)