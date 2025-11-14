Left Menu

Adani Group Commits Rs 63,000 Crore Investment to Energize Assam

The Adani Group pledges Rs 63,000 crore for major power projects in Assam, including the largest private coal-fired plant in the Northeast and pumped-storage facilities. The initiative aims to bolster Assam's energy security and industrial growth, providing approximately 30,000 jobs during the project phase.

Updated: 14-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:09 IST
The Adani Group has announced its plans to invest approximately Rs 63,000 crore in Assam, focusing on major power projects including the Northeast's largest privately-owned coal-fired plant and new pumped-storage facilities. This investment represents a significant boost to Assam's energy infrastructure and job creation efforts.

Adani Power Ltd will invest about Rs 48,000 crore for a 3,200 MW ultra-super-critical thermal power plant, with a phased commissioning starting December 2030. The project, under a tariff bid of Rs 6.30 per kWh, has been awarded coal linkage under the Centre's SHAKTI policy, ensuring operational feasibility.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy Ltd will contribute around Rs 15,000 crore for two Pumped Storage Projects totaling 2,700 MW capacity. The projects aim to enhance grid stability and integrate renewable energy, aligning with Gautam Adani's vision to advance Assam's energy sector, create jobs, and support industrial growth.

