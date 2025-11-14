Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Secures Resounding Victory Amid Divisive Politics Allegations

As early election trends for the Bihar Assembly solidified, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, termed the indications "highly unfortunate for Bihar" while expressing his acceptance of the public's decision. Addressing reporters, Yadav acknowledged the trends, emphasizing the perceived setback for the state.

The vote counting commenced for all 243 Assembly seats following two phases of polling on November 6 and November 11. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari perceived the election results as Bihar endorsing Nitish Kumar's developmental agenda while allegedly rejecting the Opposition's divisive politics.

Tiwari remarked, "The people of Bihar's choice is evident. It wasn't merely a slogan; opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's references to previous criticisms were noted. This victory is a testament to the trust Biharis have in PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, with their policies fostering development and trust," he asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)