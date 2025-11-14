Left Menu

Devastating Dawn: Russia's Largest Missile Assault on Kyiv

Russia initiated a substantial drone and missile barrage on Kyiv, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries. The attack targeted energy facilities, residential buildings, and critical infrastructure, leading to significant damage. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for increased sanctions against Russia as Kyiv mounted retaliatory measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:59 IST
Devastating Dawn: Russia's Largest Missile Assault on Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented show of aggression, Russia launched a major drone and missile offensive on Kyiv early Friday, leaving devastation in its wake. The attack, one of the largest yet on the Ukrainian capital, claimed four lives and injured numerous residents, igniting fires and chaos across the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed the scale of the assault, stating Russian forces deployed 430 drones and 18 missiles. In response, Kyiv executed long-range strikes of its own, while urging allies to impose stricter sanctions on Russia to curb the ongoing conflict.

As Kyiv's residents grappled with the aftermath, images emerged of flames engulfing parts of the city, with debris damaging apartment buildings and essential infrastructure. The incident underscored the heightened tensions and the dire humanitarian impact of the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Educational Footprints: Dnyaan Prasad University Paves the Way for International Success

Global Educational Footprints: Dnyaan Prasad University Paves the Way for In...

 India
2
India's Leading Role in WTO Reforms: A Call to Action

India's Leading Role in WTO Reforms: A Call to Action

 Global
3
Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Misunderstanding Cleared?

Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Misunderstanding Cleared?

 Global
4
Safe Return: Chinese Astronauts Overcome Space Debris Challenge

Safe Return: Chinese Astronauts Overcome Space Debris Challenge

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025