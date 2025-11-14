Devastating Dawn: Russia's Largest Missile Assault on Kyiv

In an unprecedented show of aggression, Russia launched a major drone and missile offensive on Kyiv early Friday, leaving devastation in its wake. The attack, one of the largest yet on the Ukrainian capital, claimed four lives and injured numerous residents, igniting fires and chaos across the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed the scale of the assault, stating Russian forces deployed 430 drones and 18 missiles. In response, Kyiv executed long-range strikes of its own, while urging allies to impose stricter sanctions on Russia to curb the ongoing conflict.

As Kyiv's residents grappled with the aftermath, images emerged of flames engulfing parts of the city, with debris damaging apartment buildings and essential infrastructure. The incident underscored the heightened tensions and the dire humanitarian impact of the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

