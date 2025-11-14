Left Menu

Rising Over-Indebtedness: A Looming German Financial Crisis

Over-indebtedness is increasing again in Germany after years of decline, affecting 5.67 million adults. Rising costs and economic weakness are the main causes. Young adults and seniors are most vulnerable. The issue is predicted to worsen due to high interest rates and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:48 IST
Rising Over-Indebtedness: A Looming German Financial Crisis
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Germany, over-indebtedness among adults is climbing once more after a period of decline, according to Creditreform's recent data. Currently, 5.67 million adults face debts exceeding their income in 2025, marking a 2% increase. This situation elevates the over-indebtedness rate to 8.16% from 8.09%.

Economic researcher Patrik-Ludwig Hantzsch from Creditreform highlights that depleted savings, after years of cautious spending, have contributed to this trend. This surge crosses various social strata, including middle-income groups striving to uphold living standards by resorting to deferred consumption.

Particularly at risk are young adults under 30, driven by credit-driven spending and online shopping, and seniors over 60, who struggle with rising living expenses and fixed pensions. Creditreform warns that the situation may deteriorate further in 2026 with high interest rates, a challenging labor market, and persistent inflation.

TRENDING

1
Haaland's Halftime Heroics Lead Norway to Victory and Burger Feast

Haaland's Halftime Heroics Lead Norway to Victory and Burger Feast

 Global
2
Sound Amplifiers Violate Noise Guidelines in Latur

Sound Amplifiers Violate Noise Guidelines in Latur

 India
3
South Africa's Humanitarian Gesture: Welcoming Palestinians Amidst Controversy

South Africa's Humanitarian Gesture: Welcoming Palestinians Amidst Controver...

 Global
4
JD(U)'s Hari Narayan Singh wins Harnaut by 48,335 votes, Manorama Devi bags Belaganj by 2,882 votes: EC.

JD(U)'s Hari Narayan Singh wins Harnaut by 48,335 votes, Manorama Devi bags ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025