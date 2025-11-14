Left Menu

Axis Max Life: Surges Ahead with Stellar Growth in H1 FY'26

Max Financial Services Limited recorded an 18% growth in consolidated revenue, excluding investment income, during the first half of FY'26. Axis Max Life Insurance notably increased its market share to 10.1%, with a significant rise in new business margins and value of new business. The company expanded its partnerships and maintained leadership in various segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Max Financial Services Limited has achieved a remarkable 18% growth in consolidated revenue, excluding investment income, totaling ₹15,090 crores in the first half of FY'26, further strengthening its position in the market. Including investment income, the company's consolidated revenue stands at ₹22,624 crores.

During this period, Axis Max Life Insurance showed phenomenal progress, outpacing the private life insurance industry with an 18% growth in new business and claiming a market share of 10.1%. Driving this success were robust growth strategies in offline proprietary channels and new business partnerships, which expanded significantly, including 31 new partners.

Additionally, Axis Max Life's renewal premium saw an 18% growth, boosting its Gross Written Premium to ₹15,490 crores. The Value of New Business surged by 27% as the company focused on optimizing its product mix. The New Business Margins also improved dramatically, reflecting strengthened profitability and industry leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025