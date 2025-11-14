Axis Max Life: Surges Ahead with Stellar Growth in H1 FY'26

Max Financial Services Limited has achieved a remarkable 18% growth in consolidated revenue, excluding investment income, totaling ₹15,090 crores in the first half of FY'26, further strengthening its position in the market. Including investment income, the company's consolidated revenue stands at ₹22,624 crores.

During this period, Axis Max Life Insurance showed phenomenal progress, outpacing the private life insurance industry with an 18% growth in new business and claiming a market share of 10.1%. Driving this success were robust growth strategies in offline proprietary channels and new business partnerships, which expanded significantly, including 31 new partners.

Additionally, Axis Max Life's renewal premium saw an 18% growth, boosting its Gross Written Premium to ₹15,490 crores. The Value of New Business surged by 27% as the company focused on optimizing its product mix. The New Business Margins also improved dramatically, reflecting strengthened profitability and industry leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)