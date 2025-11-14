BJP Celebrates Victory in Bihar, Rejects Dynasty Politics

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal hailed the people of Bihar for delivering a definitive victory for the BJP-led NDA, interpreting it as a clear dismissal of dynasty-driven politics. Speaking to ANI, Pal emphasized the overwhelming majority achieved by the NDA, underscoring a shift in democratic decision-making away from hereditary politics.

The NDA is on the verge of setting a historic milestone for the 2025 Bihar elections, having surpassed the 200-seat threshold in the latest electoral trends. With the NDA leading in 204 seats, the alliance is poised to mirror its 2014 performance, bolstered by surprising gains from both the BJP and JD(U).

The revival of a cohesive BJP-JD(U) alliance has redefined the electoral landscape. Prime Minister Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar presented a strong, unified front focused on welfare, infrastructure, and stability, leveraging Modi's national popularity and Kumar's local influence to form a powerful electoral force. This collaboration is expected to culminate in a significant electoral victory for the NDA.

Bihar's voter turnout set a record at 67.13%, the highest since 1951, with women voters surpassing men. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)