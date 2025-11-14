Insurance Industry Booms After GST Reforms

The insurance industry is witnessing remarkable expansion since the recent modification in the Goods and Services Tax (GST), with premiums now carrying a zero tax rate. This reform positions insurance similarly to everyday essentials, encouraging deeper market penetration.

Deepak Sood of Irdai, speaking at an Assocham event, urged the insurance sector to pass on the benefits to consumers by making policies more accessible. Sood emphasized leveraging technology to reduce distribution costs while safeguarding against product misselling.

Moreover, Sood highlighted the importance of creating insurance products tailored for specific natural events and championed for all vehicles on Indian roads to be insured, addressing the financial burden of road accidents currently impacting the state budget.

