Call for Hybrid Court Hearings Amid Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis

Vikas Pahwa urges Delhi High Court to shift to virtual hearings due to worsening air quality. With AQI levels at 'severe', lawyers and court staff face health risks. As government measures are in place, virtual proceedings could reduce exposure and maintain judicial functions during this environmental emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:36 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rapidly deteriorating air quality in Delhi, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has made an urgent appeal to the Delhi High Court to reconsider its hearing format. Addressing Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Pahwa underscored the severe Air Quality Index (AQI) figures, which have consistently hovered between 450-600 in numerous areas.

Pahwa warned that current PM2.5 levels, exceeding 190 mg/m³, present substantial health risks, particularly to the heart, lungs, and brain. Highlighting reports from the legal community, he mentioned symptoms such as persistent coughing and fatigue that are increasingly common among those exposed.

Recognizing advisories from Justice P S Narasimha, Pahwa pointed out that both central and local governments have enacted stringent GRAP measures to curb emissions. Despite these efforts, the high volume of people attending court poses significant health threats, prompting Pahwa to advocate for a return to virtual hearings, a strategy that proved successful during the pandemic.

He argues that such a move would align with Delhi's advanced technological capabilities, protecting public health without impacting judicial access. By adopting this 'compassionate and forward-looking approach,' Pahwa believes the court can safeguard lives while supporting broader environmental initiatives.

