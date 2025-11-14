Bihar 2025: NDA's Landslide Triumph Anchored by Nitish Kumar's Leadership

The NDA coalition has achieved a remarkable triumph in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, crossing the majority threshold with ease. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi remarked that the outcome aligns with the alliance's expectations, highlighting the public's strong trust in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Speaking to ANI, Manjhi expressed that the alliance anticipated a significant wave of support, but the final results, surpassing 200 seats, exceeded their projections.

The impressive lead secured by the NDA is largely credited to Nitish Kumar's governance record, especially his efforts towards women's empowerment. Manjhi pointed out that there is substantial faith in Kumar among the electorate, which has been bolstered by initiatives like those supporting MSMEs. The NDA's decisive victory reflects the people's belief in the development happening within Bihar.

According to the Election Commission, the NDA had secured 133 seats by 7:30 PM, with individual party tallies showing BJP at 68, JD(U) at 50, LJP(RV) at 12, HAM at 2, and RLM at 1. In contrast, the opposition's Mahagathbandhan lagged with 19 seats. The JD(U)-BJP collaboration, with Prime Minister Modi's staunch support, forged a formidable campaign focused on welfare, infrastructure, and stability. A historic voter turnout of 67.13%, with women leading participation rates, has underscored this landmark victory.

