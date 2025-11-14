Slovakia Diversifies Gas Supply Amid Russian Transition

Slovakia's predominant gas importer, SPP, has significantly shifted its supply sources, acquiring only 33% of its gas from Russia this year, stated Economy Minister Denisa Sakova on Friday.

After Ukraine ceased the transit of Russian gas in January, Slovakia has been actively sourcing gas through other channels, although continuing its contract with Russia's Gazprom for supplies via the Turkstream pipeline and Hungary, where limited capacity is an issue.

Despite the cost benefits of Russian gas—due to Gazprom covering transit fees—Slovakia anticipates challenges following the EU's plan to halt Russian imports by 2028. The nation is securing diverse sources, engaging in talks for a northern corridor for U.S. LNG, aiming for competitive route agreements.

