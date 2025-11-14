Swiss Investments and Trade Boost: A $200 Billion Deal with the U.S.

Swiss companies are set to inject $200 billion into the U.S. market by 2028, according to a declaration from the Swiss government unveiled Friday. This follows a recent tariff arrangement with Washington aimed at enhancing bilateral economic ties.

A key aspect of the agreement includes Switzerland's commitment to lower import duties on an array of U.S. goods, spanning industrial, fish, seafood, and certain agricultural products. Moreover, the pact establishes duty-free bilateral tariff quotas for specific U.S. exports: 500 tonnes for beef, 1,000 tonnes for bison meat, and 1,500 tonnes for poultry meat.

Beyond trade adjustments, Switzerland is emphasizing the enhancement of vocational education and training, aligning with its pursuit of robust economic collaboration with the U.S.

