Left Menu

Swiss Investments and Trade Boost: A $200 Billion Deal with the U.S.

Swiss companies plan to invest $200 billion in the U.S. by 2028 following a tariff agreement. The deal involves reducing import duties on several U.S. products and granting duty-free quotas on select meats. Efforts to strengthen vocational education and training are also included in the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:25 IST
Swiss Investments and Trade Boost: A $200 Billion Deal with the U.S.

Swiss companies are set to inject $200 billion into the U.S. market by 2028, according to a declaration from the Swiss government unveiled Friday. This follows a recent tariff arrangement with Washington aimed at enhancing bilateral economic ties.

A key aspect of the agreement includes Switzerland's commitment to lower import duties on an array of U.S. goods, spanning industrial, fish, seafood, and certain agricultural products. Moreover, the pact establishes duty-free bilateral tariff quotas for specific U.S. exports: 500 tonnes for beef, 1,000 tonnes for bison meat, and 1,500 tonnes for poultry meat.

Beyond trade adjustments, Switzerland is emphasizing the enhancement of vocational education and training, aligning with its pursuit of robust economic collaboration with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

 India
2
USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

 Global
3
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025