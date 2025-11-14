Switzerland and US Reach Historic Trade Agreement, Slashing Tariffs

The United States has announced a significant reduction in tariffs on imports from Switzerland, cutting rates from 39% to 15%. This move is part of a newly established trade agreement, which promises a $200 billion investment from Swiss industries into the U.S. economy by 2028, according to Swiss officials.

Details shared by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicate that the agreement will facilitate tariff-free quotas for U.S. exports such as beef, bison, and poultry to Switzerland. In exchange, Switzerland will reduce import duties on certain U.S. items considered non-sensitive, including industrial products, fish, and seafood.

Swiss industrial leaders expressed optimism, viewing the deal as a means to level the playing field with the European Union and revitalize exports. The agreement is expected to boost Swiss economic growth projections beyond the current forecast of 0.9% for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)