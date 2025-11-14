Left Menu

Switzerland and US Reach Historic Trade Agreement, Slashing Tariffs

The United States and Switzerland have agreed to a new trade framework reducing U.S. tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%. Swiss companies will invest $200 billion in the U.S. by 2028. The deal includes tariff-free quotas on beef, bison, and poultry, aligning Swiss exports with EU competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a significant reduction in tariffs on imports from Switzerland, cutting rates from 39% to 15%. This move is part of a newly established trade agreement, which promises a $200 billion investment from Swiss industries into the U.S. economy by 2028, according to Swiss officials.

Details shared by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicate that the agreement will facilitate tariff-free quotas for U.S. exports such as beef, bison, and poultry to Switzerland. In exchange, Switzerland will reduce import duties on certain U.S. items considered non-sensitive, including industrial products, fish, and seafood.

Swiss industrial leaders expressed optimism, viewing the deal as a means to level the playing field with the European Union and revitalize exports. The agreement is expected to boost Swiss economic growth projections beyond the current forecast of 0.9% for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

