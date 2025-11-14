Left Menu

Swiss Gold Producers Eye U.S. Expansion After New Tariff Agreement

Swiss gold producers plan to establish operations in the U.S. following a tariff deal with Washington. Gold is a major part of Switzerland's trade surplus with the U.S. Despite its low profit margin, gold is important to both nations. The U.S. will decrease tariffs on Swiss goods, encouraging Swiss investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:38 IST
Swiss Gold Producers Eye U.S. Expansion After New Tariff Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Swiss gold producers are poised to expand into the U.S. market following a landmark tariff agreement with Washington, announced on Friday. Gold, a significant driver of Switzerland's trade surplus with the U.S., will continue to be exempt from tariffs, according to a senior Swiss economic affairs official.

Despite gold's significance in trade, the profit margins for Switzerland remain slim, hovering around 1% or less, as noted by Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. She emphasized the strategic importance of the U.S. gold market for both countries.

Under the new trade agreement, the United States will reduce tariffs on Swiss goods from 39% to 15%. This framework also includes a commitment from Swiss companies to invest $200 billion in the American economy by 2028, the Swiss government disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

 India
2
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
3
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
4
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025