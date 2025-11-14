Norwegian Court Nullifies Oilfield Permits on Environmental Grounds

In a groundbreaking decision, a Norwegian appeals court ruled that three offshore oilfield permits were invalid due to inadequate environmental assessment, marking a victory for activists aiming to curtail Norway's oil expansion. Despite this, oil production will continue while the government addresses these shortcomings within six months.

The court highlighted that the climate impacts of Scope 3 emissions were neither thoroughly investigated nor assessed, rendering the permits procedurally flawed. The judgment reflects the growing importance of environmental considerations in energy development projects.

This case, brought by Greenpeace Norway and Young Friends of the Earth, impacts Equinor's Breidablikk and Aker BP's Tyrving and Yggdrasil fields. As Norway emerged as Europe's leading gas supplier post-Ukraine tensions, the ruling raises questions about environmental accountability in national energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)