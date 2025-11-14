Delhi High Court Calls for Restraint in Karisma Kapoor's Family Estate Dispute

The Delhi High Court on Friday emphasized the need for restraint in the inheritance conflict between actor Karisma Kapoor's children and their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, emphasizing that the case should not devolve into melodrama. Justice Jyoti Singh made these remarks following submissions by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, who claimed that Sunjay Kapur, although legally bound to cover their educational and living expenses, had two months of unpaid tuition for his daughter, Samaira, studying in the U.S.

Conversely, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar, for Priya Kapur, challenged the allegations as 'fabricated,' declaring that Priya continually meets the children's needs and the tuition had been paid. Nayyar detailed the legitimacy of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's will, presented with electronic metadata and affidavits to support the will's creation, execution, and revisions. The presence of witnesses Nitin Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal was highlighted.

Nayyar noted that Sunjay Kapur had overseen the will's drafting, ensured his daughter Safira was included, and appointed Shraddha Marwah as executor. Documented execution took place at AIPL's Gurgaon office. Criticisms regarding minor errors were dismissed as negligible per Supreme Court rulings. The hearing on an interim injunction sought by Karisma's children to prevent Priya from dealing with Sunjay's assets continues on November 19, with a decision on interim relief anticipated soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)