Left Menu

Uttarakhand's 73rd State Fair: A Cultural and Economic Renaissance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 73rd State Industrial Development and Cultural Fair at Gauchar. The event highlights the preservation of cultural heritage and bolsters the local economy. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, initiatives like Vocal for Local and Make in India are emphasized to promote indigenous products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:20 IST
Uttarakhand's 73rd State Fair: A Cultural and Economic Renaissance
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 73rd State Industrial Development and Cultural Fair on Friday at Gauchar, calling it a pivotal event for the state.

Addressing a large audience, he emphasized the fair's role in preserving cultural heritage and stimulating economic growth. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for revitalizing cultural initiatives like Vocal for Local and Make in India, which are crucial for uplifting local products. Dhami expressed pride in the state's development and urged support for indigenous products to build a self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister also announced new initiatives, including an 18-seater helicopter service in Gauchar, parking improvements, and a stadium project. During the opening, journalist Harish Maikhuri and litterateur Dr. Nand Kishore Hatwal were honored for their contributions. The event's first day included a colorful cultural program and various competitions, enlivened by the traditional fervor of the Pahadi culture.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

Iran's Sudden Tanker Seizure: A Maritime Shockwave

 Global
2
2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections: Unpacking the Final Results

 India
3
Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

 India
4
Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

Green Fuel's Dirty Secret: Amazon Deforestation Links

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025