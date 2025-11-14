Uttarakhand's 73rd State Fair: A Cultural and Economic Renaissance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 73rd State Industrial Development and Cultural Fair on Friday at Gauchar, calling it a pivotal event for the state.

Addressing a large audience, he emphasized the fair's role in preserving cultural heritage and stimulating economic growth. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for revitalizing cultural initiatives like Vocal for Local and Make in India, which are crucial for uplifting local products. Dhami expressed pride in the state's development and urged support for indigenous products to build a self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister also announced new initiatives, including an 18-seater helicopter service in Gauchar, parking improvements, and a stadium project. During the opening, journalist Harish Maikhuri and litterateur Dr. Nand Kishore Hatwal were honored for their contributions. The event's first day included a colorful cultural program and various competitions, enlivened by the traditional fervor of the Pahadi culture.