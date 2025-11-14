Left Menu

Himachal CM Unveils Rs 53.96 Crore Worth Development Projects in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 53.96 crore in Rampur Bushehar, Shimla. Key projects include health center, road upgrades under NABARD, water supply schemes, and infrastructure for office complexes and public amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Rampur Bushehar,. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday launched a series of development initiatives in Rampur Bushehar, district Shimla, with projects worth Rs 53.96 crore receiving a green light. The headliner was the inauguration of a Community Health Centre in Gram Panchayat Dhar Gaura, completed at Rs 3.27 crore.

The ceremony also marked the official opening of strengthened drinking water schemes under the Jal Shakti Sub-Division of Rampur, which involved an expenditure of Rs 1.78 crore, alongside Rs 74.38 lakh went into improving the Flow Irrigation Scheme (FIS) at Foula Ladhidhar in Tehsil Nankhari.

Further laying the foundation for future enhancements, the Chief Minister inaugurated an Rs 89 lakh residential-office complex for the Assistant Engineer PWD in Sarahan. Major upcoming projects include upgrading the Jeori-Sarahan road to an estimated Rs 25.76 crore under NABARD, and several critical water and infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

