CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

CIDCO has marked a major infrastructure achievement with the tunnel breakthrough under the Hetwane Water Supply Augmentation Scheme for Navi Mumbai, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The complex engineering work, executed by AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd at Shaft-4 in Wahal village, involved tunneling approximately 100 meters deep through hard basalt rock formations in the Deccan Sahyadri region.

Vijay Singhal, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director, described this as a historic moment. He noted that alongside the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, this engineering feat will nearly double the water supply capacity to meet future demands.

