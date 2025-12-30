Left Menu

CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

CIDCO, in collaboration with AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd, has achieved a significant milestone by completing a tunnel breakthrough under the Hetwane Water Supply Augmentation Scheme. The project aims to double Navi Mumbai's water supply capacity, overcoming complex engineering challenges in the Deccan Sahyadri region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:22 IST
CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project
  • Country:
  • India

CIDCO has marked a major infrastructure achievement with the tunnel breakthrough under the Hetwane Water Supply Augmentation Scheme for Navi Mumbai, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The complex engineering work, executed by AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd at Shaft-4 in Wahal village, involved tunneling approximately 100 meters deep through hard basalt rock formations in the Deccan Sahyadri region.

Vijay Singhal, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director, described this as a historic moment. He noted that alongside the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, this engineering feat will nearly double the water supply capacity to meet future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025