Left Menu

Markets Ride Rollercoaster Amid Tech Twists and Fed Rate Anxieties

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Friday following a brief tech selloff, amidst anticipation of Nvidia's quarterly results and concerns over Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Wall Street's mixed performance reflects anxiety over persistent inflation and rate cut probabilities, impacting heavyweight tech stocks and economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 01:28 IST
Markets Ride Rollercoaster Amid Tech Twists and Fed Rate Anxieties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock market experienced turbulence as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices bounced back after a sharp technology selloff, while investors held their breath ahead of Nvidia's upcoming quarterly results. Their attention was also captured by speculation that the Federal Reserve may not reduce U.S. interest rates in December.

Primary contributing factors to the market's hesitant maneuvering include sustained worries over lofty AI stock valuations and slipping confidence in a December rate cut. Increased inflation worries, partly due to U.S. tariffs, have reduced the probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, affecting investor optimism.

Nvidia's anticipated performance report is expected to be a pivotal event for market participants. Analysts foresee that any disappointment could lead to a swift drop in Nvidia's stock, although quick dip-buying is anticipated to moderate potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

Healthcare Buzz: Judge Rulings, Subsidy Battles, and Medical Advancements

 Global
2
From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

From Wolves to Pugs: Tracing 11,000 Years of Canine Diversity

 Global
3
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns

 Global
4
U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

U.S.-Swiss Trade Deal Slashes Tariffs, Boosts Investment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025