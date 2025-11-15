Markets Ride Rollercoaster Amid Tech Twists and Fed Rate Anxieties

The stock market experienced turbulence as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices bounced back after a sharp technology selloff, while investors held their breath ahead of Nvidia's upcoming quarterly results. Their attention was also captured by speculation that the Federal Reserve may not reduce U.S. interest rates in December.

Primary contributing factors to the market's hesitant maneuvering include sustained worries over lofty AI stock valuations and slipping confidence in a December rate cut. Increased inflation worries, partly due to U.S. tariffs, have reduced the probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, affecting investor optimism.

Nvidia's anticipated performance report is expected to be a pivotal event for market participants. Analysts foresee that any disappointment could lead to a swift drop in Nvidia's stock, although quick dip-buying is anticipated to moderate potential disruptions.

