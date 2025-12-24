Wall Street Holds Steady on Christmas Eve in Anticipation of Continued Gains

Wall Street indexes opened nearly flat during the shortened Christmas Eve trading session on Wednesday as traders kept a close eye on the potential for extending ongoing record gains amidst a traditionally strong market period.

As of 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 42.67 points, registering a 0.09% decline and settling at 48,399.74. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a minor loss of 0.70 points, or 0.01%, bringing it to 6,909.09. The Nasdaq Composite also dipped, reducing by 25.58 points or 0.06%, to a level of 23,542.31 points.

The market's minimal losses reflect a cautious optimism among investors in a season that traditionally bolsters stock performance, leaving many eager to see if the trend will continue during the holiday period.

