Left Menu

ITL Unveils Innovative Tractor Lineup at AGRITECHNICA 2025

India's leading tractor export company, International Tractors Limited, showcased its latest innovations at AGRITECHNICA 2025 in Germany. Introducing the new Solis S40 Shuttle XL and EXTRA series, ITL highlights advanced technology and comfort, setting new benchmarks in the agricultural machinery sector with globally competitive and sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:41 IST
ITL Unveils Innovative Tractor Lineup at AGRITECHNICA 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's foremost tractor export brand, made a significant impact at the prestigious AGRITECHNICA 2025 event held in Hannover, Germany. The company introduced its cutting-edge lineup, featuring the Solis S40 Shuttle XL and the EXTRA series, emphasizing its dedication to innovation and customer comfort.

ITL showcased an array of advanced technologies, including Stage V emission norms technology and sophisticated hydraulic systems, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable and efficient farming. With tractors like the Solis S26+ and Solis C48, ITL continues to deliver high performance, durability, and enhanced operator convenience.

Highlighting the international reach of Indian engineering excellence, ITL's participation at AGRITECHNICA represented its strategic expansion into demanding European markets. The Solis models are crafted to provide unmatched performance and satisfaction, reinforcing ITL's vision of setting global standards in the agriculture equipment industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi felicitated by people hailing from Bihar living in Gujarat's Surat for massive NDA victory in eastern state.

PM Narendra Modi felicitated by people hailing from Bihar living in Gujarat'...

 India
2
Delhi Police Files FIRs Over Al-Falah University's Accreditation Scandal

Delhi Police Files FIRs Over Al-Falah University's Accreditation Scandal

 India
3
Tragedy in Java: Landslide Claims 11 Lives

Tragedy in Java: Landslide Claims 11 Lives

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Adjourned to December

Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Adjourned to December

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025