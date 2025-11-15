ITL Unveils Innovative Tractor Lineup at AGRITECHNICA 2025

International Tractors Limited (ITL), India's foremost tractor export brand, made a significant impact at the prestigious AGRITECHNICA 2025 event held in Hannover, Germany. The company introduced its cutting-edge lineup, featuring the Solis S40 Shuttle XL and the EXTRA series, emphasizing its dedication to innovation and customer comfort.

ITL showcased an array of advanced technologies, including Stage V emission norms technology and sophisticated hydraulic systems, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable and efficient farming. With tractors like the Solis S26+ and Solis C48, ITL continues to deliver high performance, durability, and enhanced operator convenience.

Highlighting the international reach of Indian engineering excellence, ITL's participation at AGRITECHNICA represented its strategic expansion into demanding European markets. The Solis models are crafted to provide unmatched performance and satisfaction, reinforcing ITL's vision of setting global standards in the agriculture equipment industry.

