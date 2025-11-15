Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Suspected Suicide in Central Kerala

In central Kerala, a 61-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son were found dead at their home in what is suspected to be a suicide. The son was discovered hanging, while the mother was found on the floor. Investigations are ongoing, and the exact cause will be known post-mortem.

In a tragic incident in central Kerala, police found a mother and her son dead in their residence, identifying them as 61-year-old Vanaja and 37-year-old Vijesh. The man's body was discovered hanging, while the woman was on the floor, raising suspicions of a suicide.

Authorities described it as a potential suicide scenario, pending confirmation from a post-mortem examination. The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain shrouded in uncertainty, with police actively investigating the factors leading up to the event.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the local community, drawing attention to mental health issues and underlying family dynamics. Investigators continue to probe the scene for any additional evidence or insights into their tragic deaths.

