Honoring a Legend: Celebrating Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu led dignitaries in paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda's enduring legacy on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, highlighting his revolutionary impact against British colonialism and celebrating tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 22:25 IST
President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan pay floral tributes to Birsa Munda (Photo/Lok Sabha Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu, alongside other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at his statue on Sunday's Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, commemorating his birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament premises.

In a tribute on social media, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla honored Munda's 150th birth anniversary, lauding him as a symbol of tribal pride and patriotism, pivotal in the fight against colonial oppression. Birsa Munda's leadership inspired national consciousness and advocated for the rights of the marginalized and tribal communities, leaving a profound legacy.

Since 2021, November 15 is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honor tribal freedom fighters' sacrifices. The day underscores the crucial role of tribal groups in India's liberation, marked by nationwide events and cultural performances by tribal artists, celebrating their significant contributions to India's freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

