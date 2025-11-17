Tragedy Strikes at Kalando Mine: Overcrowded Bridge Collapse Claims Lives

A catastrophic incident unfolded at the Kalando mine in southeastern Congo as a bridge collapse resulted in the tragic loss of at least 32 lives. The disaster occurred amid reports of overcrowding after illegal miners defied warnings against accessing the site due to heavy rainfall and potential landslides.

According to Roy Kaumba Mayonde, Lualaba province's interior minister, unauthorized individuals flocked to the quarry, leading to the structure's failure. A subsequent report from SAEMAPE highlighted that panic ensued when soldiers fired shots, causing a chaotic rush toward the bridge, which ultimately collapsed. Conflicting accounts push the death toll as high as 40.

This tragedy sheds light on the persisting challenges in Congo's cobalt mining industry, plagued by accusations of child labor, unsafe working conditions, and bribery. The ongoing strife in mineral-rich eastern Congo, fueled by various armed groups, exacerbates an already dire humanitarian situation.