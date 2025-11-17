Left Menu

Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

South Korea is grappling with industrial safety issues, highlighted by an accident involving Kim Yong-ho and initiatives by President Lee Jae Myung to lower the country’s high industrial accident rate. Despite new policies, critics argue the measures are insufficient and focus on punishing companies rather than preventing accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 04:34 IST
Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

In 2019, South Korean worker Kim Yong-ho experienced a horrific accident when a machinery press activated unexpectedly during maintenance, severely injuring him. This incident is emblematic of ongoing safety issues in South Korean industries, a concern President Lee Jae Myung is trying to address through stringent policies.

The current administration has initiated several measures, including fining companies for industrial deaths and expanding protections for subcontracted laborers. While President Lee aims to depict these efforts as proactive safety improvements, critics claim the government's focus remains punitive, aiming at corporations rather than genuinely enhancing worker safety.

As tragic incidents continue, with fatalities at construction sites and power stations, skepticism grows about the effectiveness of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. Despite increased safety spending and policy enforcement, industrial deaths in South Korea have not decreased, leaving skeptics questioning the real impact of Lee's reforms.

TRENDING

1
Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Angst Amid Defeat Against Norway

Italy Faces World Cup Playoff Angst Amid Defeat Against Norway

 Global
2
Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

Japan's Retail Revolution: Embracing Diversity Through Relaxed Dress Codes

 Global
3
Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

Deadly Record: South Korea's Fight Against Industrial Accidents

 Global
4
Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

Historic Showdown: Chile's Presidential Race Pits Political Extremes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025