In 2019, South Korean worker Kim Yong-ho experienced a horrific accident when a machinery press activated unexpectedly during maintenance, severely injuring him. This incident is emblematic of ongoing safety issues in South Korean industries, a concern President Lee Jae Myung is trying to address through stringent policies.

The current administration has initiated several measures, including fining companies for industrial deaths and expanding protections for subcontracted laborers. While President Lee aims to depict these efforts as proactive safety improvements, critics claim the government's focus remains punitive, aiming at corporations rather than genuinely enhancing worker safety.

As tragic incidents continue, with fatalities at construction sites and power stations, skepticism grows about the effectiveness of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. Despite increased safety spending and policy enforcement, industrial deaths in South Korea have not decreased, leaving skeptics questioning the real impact of Lee's reforms.