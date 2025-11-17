Indowind Energy Powers Up Profits: A Green Surge
Indowind Energy reported a 4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4.57 crore in the September quarter. This growth is attributed to a significant rise in total revenue, which grew by 11.46% compared to the previous year. The company operates as an Independent Power Producer in the renewable energy sector.
- Country:
- India
Indowind Energy has announced a strong financial performance for the September quarter, with consolidated net profit rising by 4% to Rs 4.57 crore. This positive outcome aligns with the company's increased revenue growth.
In comparison to last year, where the net profit stood at Rs 4.41 crore during the same period, Indowind Energy has showcased resilience and growth in the renewable energy sector.
The company's total revenue experienced a notable 11.46% increase, reaching Rs 17.74 crore, up from Rs 15.92 crore. Indowind Energy continues to make its mark as an Independent Power Producer, further advancing green power generation through its wind farms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus
Marico Ltd Delivers Remarkable Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip
Thomas Cook India Sees Dip in Profit Despite Revenue Growth
Axiscades' Profits Surge Amidst Revenue Growth
Page Industries: Navigating Marginal Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth