Indowind Energy Powers Up Profits: A Green Surge

Indowind Energy reported a 4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 4.57 crore in the September quarter. This growth is attributed to a significant rise in total revenue, which grew by 11.46% compared to the previous year. The company operates as an Independent Power Producer in the renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indowind Energy has announced a strong financial performance for the September quarter, with consolidated net profit rising by 4% to Rs 4.57 crore. This positive outcome aligns with the company's increased revenue growth.

In comparison to last year, where the net profit stood at Rs 4.41 crore during the same period, Indowind Energy has showcased resilience and growth in the renewable energy sector.

The company's total revenue experienced a notable 11.46% increase, reaching Rs 17.74 crore, up from Rs 15.92 crore. Indowind Energy continues to make its mark as an Independent Power Producer, further advancing green power generation through its wind farms.

