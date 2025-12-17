Left Menu

Violence Escalates in Colombia: ELN’s Armed Strike Leaves Officers Dead

In Cali, Colombia, two police officers were killed in an attack by the National Liberation Army, amid rising tensions over U.S. military presence in the Caribbean. The ELN's 72-hour armed strike caused widespread disruptions, while another attack by FARC-EMC in Buenos Aires exacerbated the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 17-12-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 06:02 IST
Violence Escalates in Colombia: ELN’s Armed Strike Leaves Officers Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a series of violent incidents, the ongoing conflict in Colombia has escalated with the killing of two police officers in the southwestern city of Cali. The attack, attributed to the National Liberation Army (ELN), a notorious rebel group, underscores the growing tensions related to U.S. military operations in the Caribbean.

Details from the police reveal that the officers were victimized by a roadside bomb blast while on routine patrols on Tuesday. Despite swift medical intervention, the officers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The ELN launched a 72-hour 'armed strike' as a protest against the perceived U.S. military expansion in the region.

Further south, in Buenos Aires, local authorities reported an attack on a police station by FARC-EMC rebels, coinciding with broader regional unrest. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the attacks while expressing frustration over the ELN's outreach method, citing their protest against U.S. intervention as fundamentally flawed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025