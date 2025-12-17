In a series of violent incidents, the ongoing conflict in Colombia has escalated with the killing of two police officers in the southwestern city of Cali. The attack, attributed to the National Liberation Army (ELN), a notorious rebel group, underscores the growing tensions related to U.S. military operations in the Caribbean.

Details from the police reveal that the officers were victimized by a roadside bomb blast while on routine patrols on Tuesday. Despite swift medical intervention, the officers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The ELN launched a 72-hour 'armed strike' as a protest against the perceived U.S. military expansion in the region.

Further south, in Buenos Aires, local authorities reported an attack on a police station by FARC-EMC rebels, coinciding with broader regional unrest. Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned the attacks while expressing frustration over the ELN's outreach method, citing their protest against U.S. intervention as fundamentally flawed.

