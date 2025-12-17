Heroes of Valor: The Hanukkah Remembrance at Bondi

A tragic mass shooting unfolded at Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration, claiming 15 lives. The victims, ranging in age from 10 to 87, exhibited remarkable courage, attempting to thwart the assault and protect loved ones. Boris and Sofia Gurman's brave actions, tackling a gunman, gained national recognition even as the community grieves their loss.

Among those who displayed valor was Edith Brutman, remembered for her integrity and service to humanity. Her story intertwines with Tibor Weitzen, a great-grandfather who shielded others during the assault. Reuven Morrison also stood defiantly against the attackers, illustrating the depths of selflessness shown during the tragic event.

As the Jewish community of Sydney stands united in mourning, tributes continue for Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, and Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman. The stories of these individuals, among others, mark a poignant moment of remembrance and resilience in the face of terror.

