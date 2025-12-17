Heroes of Valor: The Hanukkah Remembrance at Bondi
A mass shooting at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah event resulted in 15 deaths, with victims displaying extraordinary bravery. Among these were individuals who shielded others and attempted to thwart the shooters. A 50-year-old gunman was killed, while his 24-year-old accomplice survived. Funerals are underway as the community mourns.
A tragic mass shooting unfolded at Bondi Beach, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration, claiming 15 lives. The victims, ranging in age from 10 to 87, exhibited remarkable courage, attempting to thwart the assault and protect loved ones. Boris and Sofia Gurman's brave actions, tackling a gunman, gained national recognition even as the community grieves their loss.
Among those who displayed valor was Edith Brutman, remembered for her integrity and service to humanity. Her story intertwines with Tibor Weitzen, a great-grandfather who shielded others during the assault. Reuven Morrison also stood defiantly against the attackers, illustrating the depths of selflessness shown during the tragic event.
As the Jewish community of Sydney stands united in mourning, tributes continue for Rabbi Eli Schlanger, Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, and Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman. The stories of these individuals, among others, mark a poignant moment of remembrance and resilience in the face of terror.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heroic Act at Bondi: A Tale of Bravery Amidst Tragedy
Sydney Hero's Act Unites Worlds: From War-torn Syria to Australian Bravery
Campus Turmoil: The Hunt for the Brown University Gunman
UPDATE 3-'Hero' who disarmed Bondi gunman recovers in hospital as donations pour in
Tragedy Strikes Brown University as Gunman Opens Fire During Exams