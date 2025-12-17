Left Menu

Tragedy at Bondi: Nation Mourns After Deadliest Mass Shooting in Decades

Australia grapples with its deadliest shooting in 30 years after an attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. The suspected perpetrators, a father-son duo, are linked to ISIS. Funerals for victims, including a Holocaust survivor, begin as Prime Minister Albanese faces criticism for not preventing the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 05:59 IST
Tragedy at Bondi: Nation Mourns After Deadliest Mass Shooting in Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia has been shaken to its core by the deadliest mass shooting the nation has witnessed in three decades. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that charges will be filed against the alleged perpetrator on Wednesday, marking a grim turn as the country mourns the victims of Sunday's tragic attack.

The attack unfolded during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, sending shockwaves across the country and stoking concerns about rising antisemitism and violent extremism. Sajid Akram was killed by police at the scene, while his son Naveed, now emerging from a coma, remains under heavy police guard at a Sydney hospital.

With investigators narrowing in on an alleged ISIS link, the Jewish community gathers to honor the lives lost, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger and others. This incident has sparked intense criticism of the government for its perceived failure to curb antisemitic sentiments and militant ideologies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025