IndiaFirst Life's Innovative Campaign: Lifting the 'Weight' Off Insurance

IndiaFirst Life Insurance has launched a new brand campaign that redefines life insurance from a reminder of duties to a source of immediate relief. Conceptualized by The Womb, the campaign promises to share responsibilities, offering emotional assurance and lifting the weight of responsibilities off customers' shoulders.

Updated: 17-11-2025 15:45 IST
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited has unveiled a transformative new campaign that reimagines life insurance not as a nagging reminder of responsibilities but as a source of immediate relief. This innovative campaign, conceptualized by the agency The Womb, challenges traditional perceptions by offering a fresh narrative that promises a shared sense of responsibility, promising, 'Zimmedariyaan Humse Baantiye, Halka Lagega.'

According to Subhankar Sengupta, Chief Marketing Officer at IndiaFirst Life, this campaign aims to move beyond functional narratives of protection and planning. Conversations with customers revealed a desire for relief from the burdens of responsibility. Thus, the campaign shifts the focus from being a reminder to be responsible to helping customers feel unburdened — a more empathetic approach in today's world.

Heval Patel, COO of The Womb, emphasized that the campaign translates into a liberating narrative by addressing the emotional lightness customers feel with life insurance, offering immediate relief rather than future security. The initiative is set to resonate across television, digital, and OOH platforms, appealing to consumers seeking reassurance amidst modern financial pressures.

