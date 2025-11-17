Power Grid to Raise Rs 3,800 Crore Through Bonds

In a strategic move to bolster funds, Power Grid announced on Monday that it has secured board approval to raise up to Rs 3,800 crore through bonds. The bonds will be issued on a private placement basis.

The planned raising involves a base issue of Rs 1,000 crore, coupled with a green shoe option allowing an additional Rs 2,800 crore. This step signifies the company's proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

The bonds will be structured to redeem at face value in ten equal annual installments, ensuring a consistent and predictable repayment schedule. Annual interest payments further provide clarity for investors.

